Men rob Florida medical marijuana dispensary at 4:20 a.m.

CLEARWATER, Fl. (WKMG) — Clearwater police are looking for two men who broke into a medical marijuana dispensary and ransacked the place before leaving in a Camaro that was waiting for them outside.

Authorities said the break-in happened at Trulieve on Bayway Boulevard Friday at 4:20 a.m., about an hour after a similar incident was reported on Clearwater Beach.

Surveillance video shows a black Camaro pull up in front of the business and immediately, one man gets out followed by another man wearing blue sneakers moments later. A third man stayed inside the vehicle to serve as a getaway driver, according to authorities.

The two masked men appear to take turns hitting, kicking and swinging an object at a window or door until they breach it and get inside the building.

Video from inside the dispensary shows the men rummaging through a stock area, grabbing items from the shelves and dumping them into bags and bins.

Authorities have not said how much merchandise was stolen.

The burglary lasted about five minutes, according to the footage. By 4:25 a.m., both men returned to the Camaro and loaded it up with the pilfered goods before it sped off, leaving a trail of debris behind.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.