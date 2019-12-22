Memorial held to remember the homeless who died in 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 21, people gathered to remember those lost this year who were part of the homeless community.

Organizers of the event, like Heather Kennedy, are hoping to bring more awareness to the importance of supporting that portion of our community.

“We have a huge population of people in our community that is marginalized,” Kennedy said. “Data shows us that not just in the United States, but in Europe, Asia, Canada. People who are living homeless have a much shorter life expectancy. Really any amount of time they spent living homeless contributes to that.”

This was the sixth year for the memorial service.