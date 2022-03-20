SPRINGFIELD, Mo. The community is preparing to honor Dustin Brandhorst, a local firefighter who died in an accident on Friday.

Authorities say 36-year old Brandhorst, a volunteer fireman with Ebenezer Fire Protection District, was killed when the pumper truck he was driving ran off Route A north of Springfield and overturned. He was on the way to help with a house fire call south of Fair Grove when the crash occurred.

According to details posted to social media by Ebenezer Fire, visitation and memorial arrangements have been confirmed by Brandhorst’s family.

A visitation service will be held at Praise Assembly on Thursday, March 24th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The church is located at 3535 N. Glenstone Avenue, just south of the intersection of Valley Water Mill Road.

A funeral service will take place at Praise Assembly on Friday, March 25th at 11:00. Dustin’s burial will take place immediately following the service at Greenlawn North Cemetery.

Organizers of the memorial events are expecting a large turnout from local residents, fire departments, and law enforcement agencies from across the area. According to details announced by Ebenezer Fire, a logistics team is coordinating the procession. Additional information will be released in the coming days.