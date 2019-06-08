Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since giving birth to celebrate the Queen’s birthday

U.K. (CBS) — Meghan Markle made her first public appearance on Saturday since giving birth to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duchess of Sussex attended the traditional Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry. The event is an official celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

Onlookers got their first glimpse of the royal couple as they exited Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Thousands of people gathered along the Mall in London to watch the spectacle, which featured more than 200 horses, 400 musicians and 1,400 officers.

Aside from the appearance when the new parents introduced Prince Archie to the world, the Duchess has remained out of the public eye. She was all smiles during the event, wearing a navy Givenchy outfit by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, and a matching navy hat by Noel Stewart.

Trooping the Color is a ceremony deeply rooted in the history of the United Kingdom. It originated from traditional preparations for battle when flags, or colors, were “trooped” so soldiers in the ranks would be able to recognize them. The parade allows Queen Elizabeth II to review her army, as she is technically the head of Britain’s armed forces.

To read the rest of the story, click here.