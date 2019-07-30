Meet the one-man-band Wonder: “Bandaloni”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A one-man band is in town for the Ozark Empire Fair.

He goes by the name “Bandaloni.” Bandaloni has been a one-man band for twenty years.

He says he got his inspiration to be a one-man-band from his siblings who avidly practiced music.

Before he became a one-man band, he was in multiple bands. He also appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2008.

There, he was insulted by the judges and was told to give up music. That motivated him to get better.

Now, on a yearly basis, he travels across the country for five months, going to fairs like the one here in Springfield. His shows last around 40 minutes and he performs three times a day here at the fair. Bandaloni says he tries to send a positive message through his music career.

“The messages that I spread are ones of joy and peace and love and participation. And smiles and jaw-dropping looks of amazement. And I like to think that I’m sorta demonstrating to kids and parents alike that you can do anything you want,” says Bandaloni.

Bandaloni says in a way he gets paid to workout. He says he’s lucky because it’s very easy to watch Netflix and eat bonbons.

The Ozarks Empire Fair ends Saturday, August 3rd.