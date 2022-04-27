POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – College of the Ozarks announced their next president, Dr. Brad Johnson.

Johnson’s term begins June 1st, 2022.

“As president, we know Dr. Johnson will continue to carry out the important mission of College of the Ozarks.” said Shawn McKenzie, chairman of the board.

Johnson has served since 2012 as the vice president for institutional advancement at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. He was the former interim president of Southwest Baptist University.

Before serving at SBU, Johnson served in administrative roles at McMurry University, Hardin-Simmons University, and Howard Payne University, all in Texas. These roles include vice president for enrollment and student services and director of financial aid and scholarships.

“Laura and I are grateful to God for this wonderful opportunity and are delighted to join the C of O family and roll up our sleeves at Hard Work U.,” Johnson said. Johnson’s wife, Laura Lacey Johnson, is the author of several Bible studies. “I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees for their confidence in me and am extraordinarily thankful to Dr. Davis for his leadership and immeasurable legacy at this outstanding institution.”

Current College of the Ozarks president Dr. Jerry C. Davis, will be moving to the role of chancellor. He served as president for 34 years.