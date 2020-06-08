Meet Sarah Scarlett – The Newest Member of the Ozarks First News Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In June of 2020, Sarah Scarlett joined the Ozarks First team.

Sarah says she’s excited to join Ozarks Fox as an evening anchor. She brings quite a bit of experience to the table, having anchored the evening newscasts for Fox 14 in Monroe, LA for two and a half years before her move to Missouri.

“You know what I love about the Ozarks?… Everybody is so friendly!”

Born and raised in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Sarah went to college at the University of North Texas in Denton. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Studies.

In her free time, Sarah enjoys reading, watching Netflix, and experiencing nature at local parks.