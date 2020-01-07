Meet Bravo – The Reeds Spring Police Pit

REEDS SPRING, Mo.– At only a year old, Bravo the pit bull doesn’t seem to have had a lot of time to make a name for himself. But boy has he.

Bravo was rescued from a shelter in Florida, where many cities have banned pit bulls.

“You know Pitbulls get a bad wrap,” says Bravo’s new owner/trainer, Police Chief Tracy West. “It’s not in the dog itself, it is the owners.”

After being rescued, Bravo was trained by Animal Farms Foundation and Sector’s K-9’s, two non-profits specializing in converting high-energy dogs into police animals.

“These are high-drive dogs,” Chief West told Ozarks First.

“They have to have a job to do and if they don’t have a job to do, then they’ll be like a kid or teenager. If they don’t have any structure, then they’re going to end up doing something bad.”

West says Bravo will be able to do just about anything any other K-9 officer can.

Bravo is the second Reeds Spring shelter-dog-turned-officer, but he’s the first purebred pit.