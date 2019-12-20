Meet Athena from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD,Mo. — At the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, our goal is to match potential adopters with a pet that is best suited to their home, interests and lifestyle.

While we reserve the right to refuse an adoption, our staff makes every effort to work with potential adopters and help them find their perfect match here at our shelter.

Please allow at least one hour for the adoption process.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t find the pet you are looking for on your first visit. Adoptable pets are dropped off at our shelter daily.

Please keep visiting us and check our website regularly to find your new best friend!

Completed applications can be faxed, emailed or dropped off in person. We strongly recommend that all members of the household (including any dogs you own currently) meet the new pet prior to finalizing the adoption.

​

Adopters must be at least 18 years of age and possess a valid photo ID.

When taking a cat home from the shelter we ask that you bring, or are prepared to purchase a cat carrier.

All cats leaving the humane society of southwest Missouri must be in a cat carrier.

​

If you have pets in your home, please come prepared with your pet’s vet records.