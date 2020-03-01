Medical marijuana licensing generates hundreds of appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – More than 800 appeals have been filed by companies that were denied state permits to grow, sell or distribute medical marijuana in Missouri.

As part of the process to launch Missouri’s new medical marijuana program, the state received 2,266 marijuana business applications filed by at least 700 different groups.

It awarded 60 licenses to grow marijuana, 86 to make marijuana-infused products and 192 to open dispensaries.

The state’s Administrative Hearing Commission had received 845 appeals of those denials by Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has hired three outside lawyers to help the state’s legal team review all the appeals.

