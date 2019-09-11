Medical marijuana licenses must be given by the end of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We are also learning more about the application process for medical marijuana in Missouri as the Department of Health and Senior Services released the list of businesses who have applied to run some sort of facility.

There were 99 applications filed with a Springfield address.

The majority of those are seeking to operate dispensaries.

The next most sought-after facility was manufacturing facilities.

In total there were more than 2,100 applications filed in the state which sets up for fierce competition for one of the 348 licenses that will be granted.

Officials must award licenses by the end of the year.