Medical marijuana home grow stores popping up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even though there is still nowhere to legally buy marijuana here in Missouri, thousands of people already have their patient cards, and there are a few home grow stores popping up around Springfield.

Over 7,000 people already have their home grow license in the state, and 2,400 people already have a patient card.

The patient card only lasts for a year, so this is a good indication of how strong the market is going to be. If you have a home grow license, you are allowing an inspector to come to your house, in addition to agreeing that you won’t have a more than 90-day supply on hand, and no more than six plants that are flowering.

