Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Medical marijuana home grow stores popping up in Springfield

News

by: Frances Lin

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even though there is still nowhere to legally buy marijuana here in Missouri, thousands of people already have their patient cards, and there are a few home grow stores popping up around Springfield.

Over 7,000 people already have their home grow license in the state, and 2,400 people already have a patient card.

The patient card only lasts for a year, so this is a good indication of how strong the market is going to be. If you have a home grow license, you are allowing an inspector to come to your house, in addition to agreeing that you won’t have a more than 90-day supply on hand, and no more than six plants that are flowering.

Here is Harvest Grow Supply’s Facebook page if you want to learn more about hydroponics home grow:

https://www.facebook.com/HarvestGrowSupply/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories