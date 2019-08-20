Medical marijuana facility license applications have met the deadline

Mo. — The window to apply for a medical-marijuana facility-license in Missouri is now officially closed.

The deadline was yesterday and more than 210 applications were submitted but only a small fraction will be approved this according to Missourinet.

The applications are for licenses to grow, manufacture, test, and distribute medical marijuana.

The state only plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 manufacturing sites, and 10 testing labs in the first year.

All applications will be stripped of any identifying information and be scored by a third party.

The department of health-and-senior services will approve or deny requests within 150 days of submission.

Missouri has already approved more than 650 medical marijuana patient and caregiver applications.