Medical Marijuana applications to be offered six days earlier than expected

SPRINGFIELD – If you’re planning on applying for a medical marijuana card, you will have the chance to turn your application in a bit earlier than expected.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it’s running ahead of schedule.

They are opening up the online application system six days earlier, on June 28.

Registration fees are $25 and in-home cultivation fees are $100.

While applications are being accepted at the end of the month, no medical marijuana facilities will be licensed until next year.

