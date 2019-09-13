Medicaid drops around the state, Missouri House Democrats hold unofficial hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Over 120,000 people were dropped from Medicaid coverage across the state, 90,000 of those being children.

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) headed an unofficial hearing today at the Capitol to hear from lawyers, agencies and people who’ve been dropped from the program.

Quade initially asked Speaker of the Missouri House, Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield) to task a committee to investigate the drops.

As a result of Haahr not creating a committee, Quade called the unofficial hearing today.

Republicans claim reasons for the drops are the nation’s booming economy, increases in income disqualifying some and people choosing not to renew coverage for the next year.

Quade says those reasons are insufficient.

“We’re seeing a 5 to 7 percent increase for Missouri’s loss of coverage for Medicaid compared to other states,” said Quade. “But we’re not seeing the same thing with other social service programs, so if it were the economy, then we would see that across the board and we’re not.”

Quade promised she would still push for an investigation into the drop in Medicaid enrollment.

One of two Republican representatives in attendance was Rep. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove). We called his office for an opinion on the hearing and are still waiting to hear back.