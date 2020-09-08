MedDay – September 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A specific probiotic could help obese children lose weight., and the racial disparities in prostate cancer deaths. Tom Hanson takes a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Black men are 20% more likely to die from prostate cancer than white men according to a new study from Vanderbilt University. Researchers say much of it stems from socioeconomics and access to insurance. The study also found Asian Americans and Hispanics were less likely to die from prostate cancer compared to whites.

A certain probiotic paired with a calorie-restricted diet could help manage childhood obesity. In a study of 100 obese children and teens, Italian researchers found participants given two strains of the bifidobacterium probiotics lost more weight and had improved insulin sensitivity compared with children who did not take the probiotics.

And children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults who use only the left hemisphere, according to researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center. The finding suggests a possible reason why children appear to recover from brain injuries much easier than adults.

