MedDay – September 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- There’s a new risk factor for contracting type-2 diabetes, and researchers zero in on concerns about ibuprofen’s effect on COVID patients. Michael George takes a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study finds non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen are not associated with any extra health issues for people who’ve contracted coronavirus. Early in the pandemic, concerns were raised that taking ibuprofen may lead to a more severe course of the virus. But Danish researchers who studied over 9,000 COVID patients say there is no evidence of that.

People with insomnia are 17% more likely to develop type 2-diabetes, according to a new Swedish study. Researchers say the risk drops significantly when patients with insomnia are able to lose weight.

And a Swiss study finds non-invasive electrical stimulation of the brain helps adults with dyslexia process sounds and read more accurately. Researchers say the 20-minute brain stimulation had an immediate effect.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.

