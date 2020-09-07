MedDay – September 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A link between thyroid inflammation and anxiety, and a surprising advantage to that pesky common cold. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

The common cold may help prevent you from getting the flu by jumpstarting the body’s antiviral defenses. That’s according to researchers at Yale University who looked at three years of clinical data from more than 13,000 patients with symptoms of respiratory infection. They found that even during the months when both viruses were active if the common cold was present, the flu was not.

Coronavirus patients can suffer long-term lung and heart damage but doctors say it can improve over time. And in a second finding presented at the European Respiratory Society, researchers say the sooner COVID patients start rehab after coming off ventilators the better and faster they will recover.

And a new study in the European Society of Endocrinology links thyroid inflammation to anxiety disorders. Researchers looked at patients experiencing panic attacks and found inflammation in their thyroid glands. It was reduced with ibuprofen. Researchers say the endocrine system may play an important role in anxiety.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.