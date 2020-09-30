MedDay – September 30, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-A new surgical device inspired by a tiny insect and new research on the importance of water. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

Getting enough water every day may be especially key as you get older. Researchers in Canada found older men have more trouble regulating dehydration and body temperature, during activities like exercise, which could pose a strain on the heart.

For older women with breast cancer, surgery may be the best form of treatment. That’s according to two new studies, presented at a conference in Europe this week. They show women over the age of 80 generally tolerate surgery well and have a better chance of survival.

And, researchers in the Netherlands say they’ve developed a new surgical device to reduce trauma to patients during minimally invasive procedures. The tool is based on the flexible, hollow needle wasps use to lay their eggs.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.