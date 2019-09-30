MedDay – September 30, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study of postmenopausal women with aggressive breast cancer found adding a targeted therapy drug called ribociclib to standard hormone therapy significantly improved their overall survival. Researchers at UCLA found survival rates were 58% for the combined treatment compared to 46% for hormone therapy alone.

Light therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy together were more successful in improving teenagers’ sleep than either of the treatments alone. Researchers at Stanford say the combined therapy, which included flashes of light to help reset the teens’ circadian clocks, helped the teenagers get 43 more minutes of sleep per night.

And a survey of truck drivers finds nearly 10% suffer from obstructive sleep apnea or OSA. Researchers in Italy also found 21% complained of sleepiness during the day. The CDC says drowsy driving is a major problem and may be responsible for up to 6,000 fatal crashes in the U.S. each year.

