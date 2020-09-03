MedDay – September 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- New research questions whether e-cigarettes really help people quit smoking and a common class of drugs used to treat conditions including depression and motion sickness has been linked to dementia. Michael George has some of today’s top health stories.

A new study links a class of drugs commonly used to treat conditions including high blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease to an increased risk of dementia. The drugs known as anticholinergic medications help control involuntary muscle movements. Researchers at the University of California found study participants taking at least one of the drugs were 47% more likely to develop mild cognitive impairments.

New research suggests e-cigarettes are not effective in helping adults quit smoking. Researchers from the University of California looked at more than 2,700 smokers who were trying to kick the habit. Among those who remained smoke-free a year later, the researchers found no difference between the percentage of those who used e-cigarettes to quit and those who did not.

And there’s more evidence that too much screen time negatively impacts a child’s academic success. A new study finds third graders who watch more than two hours of TV a day or spend more than one hour a day on a computer perform about 12 points lower in reading and math by 5th grade.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.