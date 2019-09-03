Breaking News
MedDay – September 3, 2019

News

by: Tom Hanson

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Swedish researchers have linked increased body weight in teenage boys to heart attacks before the age of 65. The study looked at more than a million and a half 18-year-old boys. Researchers say parents can do their part by encouraging less screen time.

Pregnant women exposed to certain environmental hazards are more likely to have children with higher blood pressure, according to a new Spanish study. Researchers found tobacco smoke, bisphenol-A from plastics, and the coating from non-stick pots and pans were found in the blood and urine of children with elevated blood pressure.

And a new study finds some college-age people who were given the mumps vaccine as children are no longer immune. Emory University and CDC researchers say that could be because there are differences between the mumps virus now circulating and the virus strain in the MMR vaccine. They also say the mumps vaccine may have never worked for some patients.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York

