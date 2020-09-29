MedDay – September 29, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-An easy way to predict the onset of dementia. And are older people being excluded from coronavirus trials? CBS News Correspondent Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study shows it’s highly likely older people are being left out of the majority of COVID-19 vaccine trials and other experimental treatments.

That’s despite the fact that people 65 years and older make up at least 30% of coronavirus cases and 80 percent of deaths.

Researchers in Massachusetts say they’re particularly concerned about the exclusion from clinical trials for treatment because dosing can be different for older people.

A simple sleep test could help diagnose and predict dementia in older adults.

Scientists in Boston and New York City created a model that estimates the difference between a person’s chronological age and the biological age of their brain through EEG measurements when they sleep.

A higher score on the index indicates deviation from normal brain aging, which could be a sign of dementia.

And new research finds patients with localized advanced prostate cancer may be able to avoid radiotherapy and its side effects.

The study found patients should be closely followed after surgery. If cancer shows signs of returning, then radiotherapy should be considered.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.