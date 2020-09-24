MedDay – September 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-In today’s medical headlines, the dangers of belly fat. And because of the pandemic, other health conditions may be going untreated. Naomi Ruchim has those stories and more.

Patients have been avoiding doctors’ offices since the start of the pandemic. And that’s led to a significant drop in diagnoses of common health concerns. A study in The Lancet Public Health says there may be high numbers of people living with untreated heart disease, cancer and mental health conditions.

Excess belly fat may be a bigger danger to health than fat elsewhere in the body. Research in the BMJ examined studies of more than 2,000,000 people. Fat stored around the abdomen was associated with a higher risk of early death while larger hips and thighs were associated with a lower risk.

And Americans are finally cutting down on sugary drinks. A study examined the consumption habits of more than 50,000 people between 2003 and 2016. Among children, the percentage who drink more than 500 calories a day of sugary drinks dropped by 8%. Among adults, it dropped by about 4%.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York