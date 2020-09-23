MedDay – September 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-The dangers of controversial coronavirus treatment and the struggle some groups have with mental health. Naomi Ruchim takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Women and young adults are more likely to experience symptoms of anxiety or depression. That’s according to a new CDC survey that found women are more likely to take prescription medication or get counseling for their mental health. Data shows that nearly one in five adults in the U.S. have symptoms of depression.

A new analysis finds controversial COVID-19 therapies hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are associated with higher rates of cardiovascular problems. The findings published in the British Journal of clinical pharmacology – looked at safety reports from around the world. Researchers found higher rates of life-threatening heart rhythms, heart failure, and damage to the heart muscle.

And new fathers who are more involved in their baby’s lives are happier. California researchers found that fathers who spent more time with their infant and were able to provide material support. had lower rates of depression in the first year of their baby’s life.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York.