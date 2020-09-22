MedDay – September 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-More younger adults are dealing with a common sign of getting older and the risks of a widely prescribed drug. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

A study at the University of Pennsylvania has discovered a link between the drugs glucocorticoids and increased risk of infection, even at low doses. These drugs are widely prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers say their findings suggest doctors need to carefully weigh the benefits and risks when prescribing these drugs.

Middle-aged adults are now reporting more pain than older adults. A Princeton University study looked at surveys from more than 2.5 million adults from 2006 to 2018 and found less-educated Americans are experiencing more distress.

And previous research shows type two diabetes may increase dementia risk, now a new study suggests the risk is highest for vascular dementia and in people with poorly controlled blood sugar.

U.K. researchers say the study highlights prevention of the risk factors that diabetes and dementia share including obesity, smoking and lack of exercise.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.