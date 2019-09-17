MedDay – September 17, 2019

by: Tom Hanson

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The CDC says there were no new cases of measles reported last week. That’s the first time that has happened in 11 months. The CDC says the number of measles cases remains 1,241 in 31 states. It’s still the largest outbreak in the U.S. Since 1992.

A new study finds women who enter menopause on the older end of the spectrum, ages 52 and above, have a 30% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers in France also found young women who hit puberty at age 14 or older have a 12% lower risk.

And new research finds a 16-week vegan diet is enough to boost gut microbes that are related to improvements in body weight and blood sugar control. Researchers in Washington DC credit the improvement to the high amounts of fiber in vegan diets.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York

