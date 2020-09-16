MedDay – September 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A concerning trend in vaping and cannabis use and why the US may be seeing a drop in drug overdose deaths. Naomi Ruchim has some of the day’s top health stories.

Drug overdose deaths dropped slightly in 2018 and new research shows that’s likely because the powerful drug carfentanil became less available from China, and not due to U.S. efforts to tackle the problem. University of Pittsburgh researchers say there is concern that overdoses will increase this year with health care resources diverted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many more college-age adults are vaping both marijuana and nicotine. A study from the national institute on drug abuse finds college students who vaped marijuana in the past 30 days rose from about 5% in 2017 to 14% in 2019. For nicotine, those numbers increased from about 6% to 22%.

These increases are the largest reports in the history of the 45-year national study.

And a new possible risk factor for dementia. The University College London study shows people who have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder or p-t-s-d may be more likely to develop dementia later on.

