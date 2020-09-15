MedDay – September 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A common supplement that can help knee pain and how personality traits are linked to heart attacks. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study finds personality traits like sarcasm, resentment and impatience raise the risk of dying from a second heart attack. Doctors say managing hostility should be part of treatment plans following a heart attack.

New research in Australia finds pregnancy can delay the onset of multiple sclerosis by more than three years. Doctors believe pregnancy can reduce abnormal over activity of the immune system that causes MS. They hope this discovery will lead to new hormone therapies.

And turmeric supplements could relieve knee pain for people with osteoarthritis. In a small study of people with osteoarthritis, researchers found those using turmeric experienced less pain and used fewer pain medications.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.