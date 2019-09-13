MedDay – September 13, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Researchers say they’ve found a breakthrough in cancer treatment to prevent the devastating side effect of hair loss. Scientists at the University of Manchester say a newer class of drugs can target cancer without damaging the hair follicle and may lead to new treatments.

A new study finds that kidneys from donors infected with hepatitis c function just as well as uninfected kidneys during the first year after a transplant. In the past, doctors would throw away kidneys infected with the virus. But research at Penn Medicine finds a big increase in the number of transplant centers using these organs and reporting good outcomes.

Men are less likely to wear bicycle helmets and a new study says they’re more likely to suffer from head and neck injuries. Researchers in Los Angeles analyzed 70,000 accident reports. They found only 21% of the men had been wearing a helmet, versus 28% of women.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.
Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York

