MedDay – September 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) – Why keeping high blood pressure down is a good idea and too many children are still using e-cigarettes. Tom Hanson has some of the day’s top health stories

New data shows a decline in children using e-cigarettes, but 3.6 million still reported vaping in the past 30 days. The CDC also found that most use flavored products and there’s been a concerning increase in young people using disposable e-cigarettes.

Young adults with hypertension may have an increased risk of cardiovascular problems later in life. Researchers in China looked at 17 previous studies but they stress that the risk is low and doctors should be cautious about treatments to lower blood pressure in this age group.

And young adults who exercise may improve their learning and memory. A review of more than a dozen studies involving walking, running and bicycling in people 18 to 35 showed improved attention, concentration, learning and memory.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York.