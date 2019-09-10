MedDay – September 10, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Nearly all preterm infants receive antibiotics in their first weeks of life to protect against infections, but new research finds preemies who were heavily treated with antibiotics can develop more drug-resistant gut bacteria. Researchers found heavily-treated preemies had more bacteria associated with disease in their gut, which could raise the risk of health problems later in life.

Shorter people are at higher risk of type 2 diabetes than taller people according to a new study. Researchers in Germany found for every additional 4 inches of height, the risk decreased 41% for men and 33% for women. The study authors say higher liver fat linked to shorter individuals may be to blame for the increased risk.

And a new survey of adults who use e-cigarettes finds flavors attracted many to start vaping, especially among young adults ages 18-24 who had never smoked traditional cigarettes. The American Heart Association also found users of flavored e-cigarettes were three and a half more times likely to say they were addicted to the products compared to non-flavored users.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News – New York