MedDay – September 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- When not to eat if you’re trying to lose weight and the link between obesity and more severe cases of COVID-19. CBS News Correspondent Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories from New York.

French researchers have found a clear relationship between obesity and more severe cases of coronavirus. They found almost all intensive care patients with COVID-19 who are severely obese end up on a ventilator. That compares to less than half of those with a healthy body mass index. They also discovered that nearly all COVID-19 patients in the ICU were overweight or obese.

Eating in the evening is associated with higher total calorie intake and a lower quality diet. That’s according to a UK study of almost 1,200 adults. Researchers found people who ate the least in the evening also consumed less throughout the entire day.

And new research does not find a link between flu vaccination during pregnancy and autism. Swedish researchers found the number of cases of autism spectrum disorder and autism were virtually identical for children who had been exposed to a vaccine, and those who had not.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.