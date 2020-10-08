MedDay – October 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- New research on the impact the coronavirus has on pregnant women. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

The largest study to date shows pregnant women with COVID-19 can have prolonged symptoms. California researchers looked at nearly 600 COVID positive pregnant women who were not hospitalized and found the most common symptoms were cough, sore throat, body aches, and fever. Half the women still had symptoms after three weeks. A quarter were still symptomatic after eight weeks.

Another study of pregnant women shows conditions like gestational diabetes, premature delivery, low birth weight, and miscarriages can double a woman’s chances of developing cardiovascular problems later in life. The research published in the British Medical Journal found pre-eclampsia, which is high blood pressure during pregnancy, was linked to a four-fold risk of heart failure. Breastfeeding longer appears to reduce these risks.

And, marijuana use doesn’t reduce the use of opioids – that’s according to a new study from Columbia University. Scientists looked at about 200 patients and found they used opioids just as often on days they took cannabis. The research challenges the belief that cannabis can effectively replace non-medical opioids.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.