MedDay – October 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A plan to keep surgery patients safe during the pandemic and the risks teens face when they reach puberty early. Nancy Chen has some of the day’s top health stories.

New research in the UK finds boys and girls who experience puberty earlier than their peers have an increased risk of self-harm during adolescence. Researchers also found evidence that for girls, the risk persists into early adulthood.

With the second wave of coronavirus picking up steam, British health experts are calling on hospitals to establish COVID-19 free areas to help keep surgical patients healthy. Their study finds the areas would reduce the risk of death from lung infections associated with the virus.

And researchers at the University of Massachusetts have identified a biomarker in sperm that may predict male reproductive health and the chances of a couple getting pregnant. The discovery could lead to new fertility treatments.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.