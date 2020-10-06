MedDay – October 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-How long do the benefits of preschool last. Plus the impact of cannabis use on someone who needs surgery. Nancy Chen has a look at some of the day’s top health stories.

Cannabis users require more anesthesia during surgery than non-users according to a new study from the University of Colorado. Researchers also found users reported higher pain levels while in recovery and received more pain medication.

When it comes to back pain with sciatica, starting physical therapy right away seems to help more than taking the usual wait and see approach. Researchers at the University of Utah say patients who completed physical therapy reported less disability after four weeks and also at one year.

And children who attend preschool enter kindergarten with an academic advantage over children who do not but a new study shows that advantage shrinks with time. Researchers from Ohio State University found 80% of the difference in literacy score was erased by the end of the school year.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Nancy Chen, CBS News, New York.