MedDay – October 4, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Drinking fruit juice isn’t necessarily better for your health than drinking soda. Harvard University researchers say all kinds of sugary drinks can increase the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. They recommend cutting down on sugar-containing beverages, whether it’s added or naturally occurring.

Opioids are being linked to a new danger. An analysis at Johns Hopkins University warns that patients prescribed opioids for pain are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die than those taking other pain medications. Most at risk are people with reduced kidney function.

A new study suggests many intensive care unit admissions are preventable. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania examined the data of over 16 million ICU patients. They estimated that as many as 16% didn’t have to be there, some because they failed to receive necessary medical care in the weeks and months prior to admission. The researchers said many avoidable ICU admissions involved the elderly or those suffering from a chronic disease.

