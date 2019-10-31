MedDay – October 31, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A new study at Johns Hopkins University backs earlier research that shows acetaminophen in the womb can increase a child’s risk of ADHD and autism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration urges careful consideration before using any pain-relieving medication during pregnancy.

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are developing a double-sided tape to heal wounds faster. The new adhesive binds wet surfaces and could be used one day to bind tissues such as the lungs or intestines within five seconds.

How well 8-year-olds perform on thinking skills tests may predict their memory performance decades later. British researchers examined about 500 people born in 1946. They found people whose cognitive performances were in the top 25% as children, were likely to remain in the top 25 at age 70.