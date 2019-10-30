MedDay – October 30, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A new FDA report looks at the causes of drug shortages in the U.S. and offers recommendations for the government and the drug industry.

Federal health officials say they are considering creating a system to rate facilities run by drug makers, rewarding ones that meet quality standards.

A new study suggests state regulations may be an effective way to fight the opioid epidemic.

In 2017, lawmakers in Vermont issued new rules for prescribing opioids.

The study finds since then, doctors are prescribing less opioids, patients are using less and patients are satisfied with non opioid treatments.

Researchers say more than 30 million people in the U.S. wrongly believe they’re allergic to penicillin.

They suggest a simple questionnaire and if necessary an allergy skin test to better inform patients.

The common misconception can result in using more powerful antibiotics with more side effects and can contribute to the rise of antibiotic resistant infections.