MedDay – October 3, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A new study suggests a man should stop drinking alcohol six months before his partner tries to get pregnant. Researchers in China found parents who drank had a significantly higher risk of having babies born with congenital heart disease. Researchers say women should stop drinking one year before trying to get pregnant.

Eating seafood during the first trimester of pregnancy seems to improve the child’s attention capacity years later. Researchers in Spain found 8-year olds whose mothers ate a diet rich in various types of seafood scored very well on attention tests. Researchers also found fatty fish was linked to higher scores than canned tuna or shellfish.

And a new study links a high fiber diet with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease among at-risk patients. Researchers in India found patients with hypertension and type 2 diabetes who ate a high fiber diet showed improvements in their blood pressure, cholesterol and fasting glucose.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York