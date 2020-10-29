MedDay – October 29, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Another long-lasting issue for COVID-19 patients and raising awareness for a major cause of death and disability worldwide. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

Today is world stroke day. This year, 14.5 million people will have a stroke worldwide and survivors face many physical and emotional challenges. Many strokes can be prevented by controlling high blood pressure, eating healthy, exercising and not smoking.

Smokers are three times more likely to die prematurely from cardiovascular disease, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The risk is higher for smokers who start young. About 25 million people in the U.S. smoke, five million pick up the habit before the age of 15.

And some COVID-19 patients experience skin problems months after they have the coronavirus. A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital looked at nearly 1,000 patients with skin symptoms. Researchers say these findings highlight another issue for so-called COVID “long haulers.”

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.