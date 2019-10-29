MedDay – October 29, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – Researchers looked at the costs and benefits of antidepressants and talk therapy and found they end up being equal after five years.

A team from the University of Michigan and Harvard University says their work shows more people just diagnosed with depression should have a chance to try therapy if they would prefer, instead of first taking antidepressants.

A new study finds children who live closer to fast food and convenience stores may have a greater chance of becoming obese.

NYU researchers looked at more than one million New York City school children.

They found for students living within a half block of fast food or a corner store, about 20% were obese and 40% overweight.

But that number dropped for every block farther away.

in another Harvard study, researchers used a Smartphone app to measure the daily activity of cancer patients after surgery.

Their goal is to use that data to understand why patients recover differently after surgery.

Until now, surgeons basically relied on readmission and mortality rates when measuring outcomes.