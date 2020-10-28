MedDay – October 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- A link between Vitamin D and hospitalized COVID patients and how family structure can impact puberty. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

A study in the Journal BMC Pediatrics found that girls who do not live with both parents from birth to age two may be at higher risk for early puberty. That’s compared to girls living with both parents. Researchers suggest that stress in early life may influence the onset of puberty.

A new study shows more than 80% of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Spain have vitamin D deficiency. Men had lower levels than women. Vitamin D benefits the immune system, and doctors say a deficiency should be identified and treated, especially in the key target population for COVID, like the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

And new research shows microdroplets aren’t very effective at spreading coronavirus. Physicists at the University of Amsterdam found that while lingering microdroplets are not risk-free, they contain less virus than the larger droplets produced when someone coughs, speaks or sneezes directly on us. Researchers say ventilation is important along with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.