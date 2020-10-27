MedDay – October 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Postpartum depression may linger long after childbirth and improving your own health could help your spouse, too. Naomi Ruchim has some of the day’s top health stories.

A national institute of health study suggests postpartum depression may continue for three years after childbirth.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening mothers at their baby’s early well-visits and possibly extending those screenings for at least two years.

Married couples share just about everything including risk factors for heart disease.

Researchers in Boston looked at more than 5,000 couples and found 79% fell into the “non-ideal” category for cardiovascular health.

Most shared unhealthy diets and got inadequate exercise.

And that diet soda might not be doing you any favors.

A research letter in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found a higher risk of heart disease was also associated with consuming artificially sweetened beverages, not just sugary drinks.

More research is needed to find out why.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Naomi Ruchim, CBS News, New York.