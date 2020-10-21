MedDay – October 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- The risks of using steroid inhalers and possible new use for statins. Laura Podesta has some of the day’s top health stories.

Cholesterol meds may help women with cancer live longer. New research in Australia finds statins reduced the risk of death for women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer or melanoma. Doctors believe the cholesterol-lowering drugs may have anti-tumor effects.

A new study published in the British Medical Journal finds the use of steroid inhalers or tablets to treat asthma increased the risk of brittle bones and fractures. Doctors say prolonged use and higher doses made the risk even higher.

And a generous amount of green tea and coffee could lower the risk of death for people with type two diabetes. That’s according to a study in Japan that found drinking four or more cups of green tea plus two or more cups of coffee was associated with a 63% lower risk of death.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories. Laura Podesta, CBS News, New York.