MedDay – October 20, 2020

How pollution may affect the brain and raising awareness for a disease that affects millions of Americans.

It’s world osteoporosis day. The disease causes bones to become weak and brittle, making them vulnerable to breaks and fractures. Doctors say regular exercise, a healthy diet of calcium, vitamin d and protein and knowing if you are at risk are critical for healthy bones.

About 65% of women ages 15 to 49 use contraception in the United States. The findings from the national survey of family growth show the most common methods are tubal ligation, oral contraceptive pills and long-acting reversible contraceptives or IUDs.

And a link between air pollution and neurological disorders. Researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health studied more than 63 million older adults. They found a significant association with air pollution and increased risk of being hospitalized for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

