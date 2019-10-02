MedDay – October 2, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Young adults in the US who are food insecure, meaning they lack funds or access to food, are much more likely to have obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. California researchers say chronic stress may be a contributing factor and is also linked to inflammation which can cause asthma.

Spanish researchers have identified fragments of genetic material in the blood of pneumonia patients who develop respiratory failure and sepsis. They say their findings could give doctors the ability to do a quick test in hospitalized patients, which could help with better treatment, support and monitoring.

And a third of patients with severe asthma are taking harmful doses of oral steroids. That’s according to a new large study in The Netherlands. Researchers say asthma patients using high doses are at risk for diabetes, osteoporosis and problems with the adrenal glands.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Tom Hanson, CBS News, New York