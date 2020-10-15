MedDay – October 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Blood type may help predict the risk of COVID infection and a new link between morning sickness and mental health. Michael George has some of the day’s top health stories.

A study in the U.K. Found severe morning sickness increases the risk of depression both during and after pregnancy. Researchers found nearly half of women with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is extreme, constant vomiting also suffered from prenatal depression. Doctors hope the findings lead to better clinical guidelines, including psychological screenings.

New research in Switzerland finds one in five high-risk patients undergoing major non-cardiac surgery will develop heart complications within a year. Doctors say that risk is higher than previously thought and that patients under major surgery are increasingly old and have other diseases.

Type “O” blood may offer some protection again coronavirus. Two studies published in “Blood Advances” suggest people with type “O” may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection than those with other blood types. They’re also less likely to have severe outcomes if they do get sick.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.