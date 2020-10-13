MedDay – October 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Fewer young adults are drinking alcohol, and a new study confirms it’s possible for recovered COVID patients to get coronavirus, again. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

A new study confirms for the first time, a patient in the United States tested positive for two distinct COVID-19 infections within 48 days. It’s the fifth confirmation of reinfection worldwide. The research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal also found that second infections can be more severe. Doctors urge those who have tested positive to continue practicing safety precautions.

Researchers at UCLA say a blood test used to detect fetal genetic abnormalities may also help predict pregnancy complications. Doctors tested the blood of pregnant women and found that in the early part of gestation, placenta-specific DNA increased among those who went on to develop gestational diabetes.

And fewer college-age Americans are consuming alcohol compared to 20 years ago. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Texas State University say while those young adults are drinking less, marijuana in that age group is up. So is the co-use of marijuana and alcohol.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories. Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.