MedDay – October 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)-A possible protection from the effects of loneliness, and the heart problem that often ends the lives of older COVID patients. Michael George takes a look at some of today’s top health stories.

Cardiac arrest, or an abrupt loss of heart function, is common in critically ill patients with the coronavirus, particularly among those 80-years and older. That’s according to a new study in the British Medical Journal that looked at data from thousands of COVID patients across the U.S. Researchers also found survival rates following an in-hospital cardiac arrest were poor, even if the patient received CPR.

Swedish researchers say women who get the HPV vaccine before age 17 lower their risk of developing cervical cancer by nearly 90%. The study in the New England Journal of Medicine tracked 1.7 million girls and women for 11 years.

And wisdom can stave off the health risks associated with loneliness in the elderly. California researchers found participants who reported high levels of empathy, compassion and self-reflection felt less isolated and healthier.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.